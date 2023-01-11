Chandigarh gets 1st horticulture waste processing unit

Chandigarh, January 10

The city today got its first dedicated horticulture waste processing plant at the Industrial Area, Phase II.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the plant in the presence of MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, UT Adviser Dharm Pal and others.

Almost entire horticulture waste was being thrown at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra till now.

Purohit said all waste would be processed in a scientific manner to produce combustible products and dumping in landfill sites would be avoided. He said the products made from horticulture waste would generate income for the civic body as these could be sold to industrial units. The products might also be used for cremation purposes, thus saving the fuel wood, he added.

The Mayor said the plant had the capacity to process 30-40 tonne of raw horticulture waste a day into briquettes. She said the total project cost Rs 3.50 crore, including the cost of operation and management for one year. The UT Adviser said processing of floral waste was also started separately. The MC Commissioner added the plant would further help city improve on Swachhta front. — TNS

‘Briquettes to bring income’ All horticulture waste will be processed in a scientific manner to produce combustible products (briquettes) and dumping in landfill sites will be avoided. Briquettes will generate income for the civic body as these could be sold to industrial units. — Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator

