Chandigarh gets 3 awards in Eat Right Challenge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

On the occasion of World Food Safety Day, the Administration has received three awards in the Eat Right Challenge.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated the Eat Right India movement. The heads of municipal bodies, districts and food safety commissioners were invited to participate in the Eat Right Challenge.

Chandigarh has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence for becoming one of the finalists among top 11 Eat Smart Cities in the country. The city also received a Certificate of Excellence for its exemplary performance in the Eat Right Challenge and also bagged 3rd position under the category of UTs in the State Food Safety Index 2021-22. The awards were given by Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya in Delhi.

The Eat Right Challenge is envisioned as a competition among districts and cities to recognise their efforts in adopting and scaling up various initiatives under the Eat Right India movement.