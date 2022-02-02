Chandigarh gets 3rd air quality monitoring station

Chandigarh, February 1
UT Adviser Dharam Pal today inaugurated a continuous ambient air quality monitoring station (CAAQMS) at the Forest Nursery in Sector 53.
Nitin Kumar Yadav, Secretary, Environment-cum-Chairman, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), and Debendra Dalai, Director, Environment, and Member Secretary, CPCC, were present on the occasion.
The CAAQMS has been installed by the CPCC to monitor various parameters of ambient air quality on a real-time basis. Earlier, the committee had installed two similar machines at Sector 25 and 22. The data so generated will help the Administration in effective policy formulation pertaining to management of air quality of the city.
A large number of parameters such as PM10, PM2.5, CO, SO2, NOX, NH3, O3, Benzene, Xylene and Toluene can be monitored simultaneously by this instrument. It also monitors meteorological parameters.
