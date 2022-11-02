Chandigarh gets air link with Indore

Mohali, November 1

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) International Airport, Chandigarh, has got direct air connectivity with Indore. The service began today with 176+1 incoming and outgoing passengers.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Minister of State Gen Dr Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) inaugurated the direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh today.

SBSI Airport CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said: “The flights will operate three days a week with departure at 10.05 am and arrival at 11.50 am.”

The operation of the new route will enhance regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce and tourism between the two cities.

In his virtual address, Scindia said the Centre was making efforts to provide additional international flight operations to the Chandigarh airport. — TNS