Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

The city’s biggest gaushala, with a capacity to accommodate nearly 1,000 cattle, was inaugurated by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh at Raipur Kalan today.

“The gaushala is a symbol of our respect and reverence for cows. It is our duty to take care of these animals, which are an integral part of our culture and tradition,” the minister said in his address.

He said Chandigarh led other cities in accommodating animals in a well-managed and clean atmosphere. He said cow had been part of Indian civilisation, culture and tradition for ages. The government had taken the issue of cow protection seriously and enacted various policies and laws to protect the animal.

Promoting sustainable cow farming, protection and welfare could have a significant impact on Indian agriculture and culture, leading to a more sustainable future for the country, said the minister.

He lauded the efforts of the MC in protecting stray cattle and providing these with a healthy atmosphere by constructing modern shelters, besides a hospital inside the gaushala compound.

Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said the project would set an example for other cities to follow. City MP Kirron Kher said calves would also benefit from the project by getting a healthy environment.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, highlighted the maintenance system at the facility, spread over 3.86 acres in phase I. He said 1.06 acres would be added in phase II of the project, while the covered area would extend to 7.49 acres in phase III.

Phase I comprised cattle and fodder sheds, residential area for caretakers, a green belt and grazing ground. The animals were being provided with proper shelter, nutritious fodder, clean water and a team of trained caretakers on a regular basis.

MC Mayor Anup Gupta and Commissioner Anindita Mitra were among those present.