Chandigarh gets its third Amrit Sarovar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur today inaugurated the third rejuvenated ‘Amrit Sarovar’ of Chandigarh, at Khuda Ali Sher village, as part of the ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’ aimed at conservation of water.

The Mayor said under the mission, the MC had planned to rejuvenate three abandoned water bodies at Kaimbwala, Sarangpur and Khuda Ali Sher villages. The water body at Kaimbwala had already been rejuvenated and dedicated to public on August 15 last year and the one at Sarangpur was inaugurated on October 3.

She said the MC had planned to rejuvenate fourth water body in the city, at Dadu Majra village. The Mayor said the water body, spread on about 1.15 acres at Khuda Ali Sher, had been abandoned and was full of vegetation when it was transferred to the MC in 2019. The MC spent around Rs 30 lakh to rejuvenate the water body. Lights, huts for residents, benches and a pathway around the water body have been created there. “Now, it is the duty of villagers to keep it neat and clean,” she said.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and area councillor Jaswinder Kaur were among those present on the occasion.