Chandigarh gets its third garbage-transfer station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The city today got its third and final material recovery facility–cum–garbage transfer station in Sector 25, near Dadu Majra.

Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who inaugurated the facility, said the centre was constructed to provide a systematic and scientific disposal of the municipal solid waste generated in the city. The first such facility was set up at the 3BRD and another at the Industrial Area, Phase I, are under operation.

He said the project was one of the component of the comprehensive solid waste management system as per the SWM Rules, 2016, which aim at reducing the time and cost involved in collection and transfer of waste besides generating income by recovering the reusable and recyclable waste.

Chandigarh Smart City Ltd has deployed two-waste bin vehicles for door to door collection of segregated garbage in the city.

Briefing about the project, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, who is also the CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, said door-to-door waste collection vehicles would bring segregated waste to the material recovery facility, which had a dedicated space for sorting recoverable dry waste as different categories like paper, cardboard, recyclable plastic, glass bottles, metal, etc. Leftover dry waste would be compacted in huge compactors and sent to a compost plant in Sector 25. —