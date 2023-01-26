Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Mohali, January 25
A new flight to Goa has been made operational from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport here.
The flight left for the Mopa International Airport at 7.17 am and returned to Chandigarh at 11.30 pm today. This is the second flight connecting the city to Goa. The existing flight to Goa’s Dabolim Airport will also remain operational. With this, the number of arrivals and departures have touched 94 here.
Mopa is located in North Goa, known for its beaches, forts and nightlife. The state’s second international airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December.
Meanwhile, a flight to Leh was cancelled due to bad weather while a couple of flights, including Mumbai, were delayed by more than an hour today. As many as 11 flights arrive from Delhi and five from Mumbai here at the SBSI daily.
