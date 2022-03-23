Chandigarh gets services of 4 Punjab Civil Services officers on deputation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Punjab Government has placed the services of four Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers at the disposal of the UT Administration for deputation in the city.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel, Punjab, PCS officers Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar (2011 batch), Amandeep Singh Bhatti (2012), Nitish Singla (2014) and Gurinder Singh Sodhi (2016) will be relieved of their duties in Punjab from March 24.

Recently, the UT Administration had invited a panel of PCS officers for the replacement of four officers who had completed their extended deputation term in Chandigarh.

They are Kuljit Pal Singh Mahi, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Navjot Kaur, and Jagjit Singh. Mahi was recently relieved of the charges assigned to him.