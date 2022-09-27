Chandigarh gets two awards from Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

Chandigarh has received two awards under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) from the Central Government. A two-day national conference was held in New Delhi on the occasion of completion of four years of the Ayushman Bharat PMJY Scheme and one year of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The Union Territory has emerged as top performing state/UT in terms of highest health records linked to ABHA. Linking of records means treatment record of patients is made online on the ABDM platform and this can be seen by any doctor in the country with the consent of the patients. ABHA number is a 14 digit number that will uniquely identify the patient as a participant in India’s digital healthcare ecosystem. ABHA number will establish a strong and trustable identity for the patient that will be accepted by healthcare providers and payers across the country.

Chandigarh is also the best performing state/UT for maximum saturation in the Population of Doctors and Nurses in Healthcare Professional Registry. The registry means doctors and nurses who are registered on the ABDM platform. This can be used by any patient to know where he/she can go for consultation for a particular problem. Healthcare Professionals Registry is a comprehensive repository of all healthcare professionals involved in delivery of healthcare services across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. Enrolling in the Healthcare Professionals Registry will enable them to get connected to India’s digital health ecosystem.

“Though Chandigarh got these two awards, there is a huge scope to improve and lot more is yet to be done in this direction. We are in the process of procurement of computer hardware and other equipment and networking in all Health & Wellness Centres, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16. All these health facilities have been interlinked through WAN and efforts are being made to use/popularise e-Sanjivini/telemedicine to provide better healthcare at HWCs and reduce rush at the big hospitals, said UT Adviser, Dharam Pal.

“The awards are a result of combined efforts of the health facilities of the Chandigarh Administration, PGI and the health facilities in the private sector in the UT,” said Yashpal Garg, UT Health Secretary.