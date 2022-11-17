Chandigarh girl finishes sixth in national carrom meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Chandigarh’s Nidhi Gupta, while representing the Airport Authority of India (AAI), finished sixth in the recently concluded 50th (Golden Jubilee) Senior Carrom National Championship (Men & Women) held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Nidhi secured sixth position in the Women’s Singles event. In the league matches, Nidhi defeated Archana from Telangana and Arimalyne Massar from Meghalaya to qualify for the knockout rounds. In the knockout rounds, Nidhi defeated Neha Reddy (CCSCSB) in the first round and outclassed Kesar Nirgun (Maharashtra) in the second round to enter the pre-quarterfinals. Nidhi thrashed former World Champion and National Champion S Apoorva (LIC), but lost to Aakanksha Kadam (AAI) in the quarterfinals.

In the position matches (5th to 8th position), Nidhi defeated M Khazima (TN) to clash with her teammate Mantasha Iqbal for the 5th/6th position. However, Nidhi lost against Mantasha Iqbal.