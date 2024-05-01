Chandigarh: Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 30

A six-year-old girl had a narrow escape after she slipped into a kid’s pool at Sector 23 nursery swimming pool and fell unconscious today evening. The girl, who is reportedly still learning how to swim, remained in an unresponsive state for a few seconds, before the pool staff gave her cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Soon after the incident, onlookers called an ambulance and informed the police. However, by that time, the girl had gained consciousness and was rushed to a hospital. Sports department officials approached her parents to ask about her well-being. Her medical condition is stated to be stable.

In 2022, a 12-year-old girl had fallen unconscious while coming out of the pool at Sector 56 Sports Complex.

The pool operates under a boatman and a mechanic-cum-boatman. However, the boatman was not working today, and the girl was saved by the mechanic-cum-boatman. “The mechanic-cum-boatman had pushed the girl out of the pool in a few seconds. However, she was unconscious. She responded to the first aid given, and was rushed to a hospital. At the time of this incident, there was only one official at the pool,” said an onlooker.

“The girls’ parents were accompanying her at the pool, and were sitting at the waiting area,” said an official.

The Sector 23 nursery pool is one of deepest (12 feet in depth), which is functional under the sports department. However, the incident took place in the adjoining kid’s pool, which is 3.8 feet in depth.

Huge membership, less staff

Sources said there were nearly 60 members registered in the kid’s pool (besides members at normal pool), which were supervised by two officials. Notably, out of the 12 swimming pools opened under the sports department, nine were operated by an official each. There are four boatmen operating these pools.

