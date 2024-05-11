Chandigarh girl Nandini among soccer meet probables

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

City footballer Nandini has been included in the probables for the two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent, during the upcoming FIFA women’s international match window. Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi announced a probables list of 30 players, who will join the national team camp beginning from May 16 in Hyderabad.

The two-week training camp will be held at Sreenidi Deccan FC’s Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. The Blue Tigresses will leave for Uzbekistan on May 29.

India last faced Uzbekistan in November 2023 at the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, in Tashkent where the hosts won 3-0.

AIFF Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, “This is the second international trip during the FIFA match window for the senior women’s team this year after the runners-up finish in Turkey..”

