Chandigarh: Girl suffers injuries after falling into pit

Chandigarh, March 14
A college student was injured after she fell into a pit dug by a telecommunication company on a road to lay cables in Sector 19-C here. Mandavi Singh, a resident of Sector 19-C, who is doing her graduation from GCG- 11, has written to MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.
“In the past month, a telecommunication company had left roads potholed in front of government houses in our sector. These have not been filled to date. I fell into a pit and got hurt in the face, arms and knees. Not only me, but also other people of the area, especially senior citizens, have a tough time walking on these roads,” Mandavi shares in her complaint.
Residents of many sectors are fed up with pits dug up for laying cables by various telecommunication companies. According to residents, the companies neither do cable-laying work in a time-bound manner nor fill pits soon after completing work.
Partially covered or open manhole is another problem faced by residents in sectors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...