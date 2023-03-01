Chandigarh girl to represent India in fencing meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Chandigarh’s Ekam Toor has been selected to represent the country in the Asian Cadet Fencing Championship to be held in Uzbekistan from March 2 to 5.

She will also be representing the nation in the Junior Asian and World Fencing Championship to be held in Bulgaria from April 1 to 10.

The 17-year-old fencer has been included in the Indian squad on the basis of her performance in the selection trials held in New Delhi earlier this month. Earlier, she had claimed a team bronze each in the 30th Junior National Fencing Championship and 17th Cadet National Fencing Championship.

Last year, she had represented India in the U-23 Asian Fencing Championship held in Kuwait and also played in the Junior World Cup. She is a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, and trains under coach Charanjeet Kaur.