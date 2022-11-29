Chandigarh girl wins youth world boxing gold

Chandigarh, November 28
Ravina, a first year student of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, here made the nation proud by winning the Youth World Boxing Championship in Spain.
The Indian pugilist, who was in the red corner, thwarted her opponent in the blue corner, Megan De Cler (Netherlands), in the final of the 60-63-kg category. Principal Jatinder Kaur congratulated Ravina on her win. She believed Ravina’s fearless effort would inspire budding pugilists.
