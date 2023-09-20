Chandigarh girls register 6-run win over Odisha in T20 match

Chandigarh, September 19
Chandigarh girls registered a six-run win over Odisha team during the ongoing Chhattisgarh Women’s T20 Cup Invitational Tournament. Odisha skipper won the toss and put Chandigarh to bat.
Openers Shivi Pandey and Monika Pandey gave a solid start. Monika (30) was the first to go, followed by Aradhana Bisht (11) and Kashvee Gautam (17). But Shivi continued to score and completed her half century.
She posted 53 runs, studded with eight boundaries. The side posted 131 /4 in the stipulated 20 overs. Priyanka Sahu (2/18) took two wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Odisha batters posted 125/6 in the allotted overs. Odisha openers Madhuri and Tanmayee raised a 66-run partnership. Tanmayee scored 36 and Madhuri posted 30 runs.
Thereafter, Sangeeta (29) remained the main scorer for the side. Kumari Shibbi (3/24) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side, followed by Parul (2/14). Chandigarh’s next match will be against Chhattisgarh Reds on September 21.
Leisure Zone defeat Rose Zone by five wickets
Leisure Zone defeated Rose Zone by five wickets in the UTCA U-19 Women’s ODI Tournament. Batting first, Rose Zone was all out for 72 runs. Ganika Bansal (22) was top scorer for the side. Shivali Rathore claimed four wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Leisure Zone surpassed the target in the 24th over by losing five wickets.
Kajal (20) remained the top scorer for Leisure Zone. Lavanya took three wickets for the bowling side.
