Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

Ahead of nursery admissions in the city, the UT Education Department has directed private schools to provide information on the total number of seats over the past three years (2021-22 to 2023-24) for pre-primary I-III and Class I.

Admission form submission from tomorrow Private schools told to display on their website information on admission schedule, criteria, seats available (with breakup), required documents, draw dates and fee structure. The submission of forms is scheduled to commence from December 7 and will continue till December 20.

As per the instructions, seats in the entry-level class must not be fewer than the highest number in the last three years unless exempted by the competent authority.

Private schools are also required to specify if there has been a revision in the fee for 2024-25. They must furnish comprehensive details of the revised fee structure, ensuring compliance with the Punjab (Regulations of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions) Act, 2016, which stipulates that the fee hike should not exceed 8 per cent of the previous year’s fee.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, stated, “We will be scrutinising the information from private schools, covering seat numbers to fee hike for the 2024-25 session. Nearly six private schools are yet to submit information and our review will proceed accordingly.” The schools will also have to specify the total number of seats in the entry level class for 2024-25 and the name of the entry class.

They are also mandated to display essential information on school website, including admission schedule, criteria, entry class name, total seats available (with breakup), required documents, draw dates and fee structure before December 6.

