Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Jr Resident Doctors' strike disrupts OPD services, patients harried



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

The Chandigarh Administration today faced a healthcare crisis as around 100 Junior Resident (JRs) doctors, who assist senior consultants, of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, went on strike, affecting non-emergency and outpatient department (OPD) services.

Patients face inconvenience due to strike. A Tribune Photo

The strike, which comes after a week of discussions between the Resident Doctors and the Administration, revolves around the residents’ demand for a central residency scheme and stipend enhancement. While the administration today urged the doctors to call off the strike, the association has decided to go ahead with strike until it gets a written assurance.

Junior Resident Doctors raise slogans at the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. NITIN MITTAL

Patients were left in the lurch as they had to wait for longer periods in OPDs and emergency wards. Ashok Kumar, a patient who had come to the Medicine OPD said, “I have been waiting for two hours but doctors have not called up for consultation. My condition is fragile and I cannot wait for a long period.”

“The OPD footfall at the GMCH was not affected as 2,600 patients turned up today, which is slightly higher than the routine footfall. All surgeries were routinely performed by the doctors. We are referring emergency cases to the GMSH-16 and the PGIMER as per the requirement. So far, the patient care has not been affected but it is to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming days. We have urged them to call off the strike,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, GMCH-32.

The Administration had actively engaged in a dialogue with the Resident Doctors. Meetings were held between the Finance Secretary and Health Secretary, and discussions with the Director of Health. In response to their demands, the Finance Department reviewed the stipend enhancement proposal, leading to revisions. The Director Principal of GMCH incorporated the revisions suggested by the Finance Department into the proposal. The revised proposal has been submitted to the Finance Department.

According to an official statement released by the Chandigarh Administration, “The strike at this critical juncture threatens to disrupt the progress made during these negotiations. The Chandigarh Administration has implored Resident Doctors to reconsider their decision to strike and appealed for patience, emphasising the potential complications that could arise from the strike.”

In response to the appeal, the Resident Doctors said: “It is essential to recognise that not all Resident Doctors have withdrawn their services. Many Resident Doctors, faculty members, senior residents, nursing officers, technicians and ward attendants continue to prioritise patient care in emergencies, wards and OPDs.

“The strike, initiated after an ultimatum on September 1, was temporarily withheld following communication with the authorities. However, despite the expedited process, the residents express their frustration at the lack of written assurances regarding their demands. Thus, they find themselves at a juncture where verbal assurances are yet to translate into concrete outcomes.”

Dr Simran Sethi, president, Resident Doctors Association, said: “Many Junior Residents are still going on emergency duties and attended patients on road while carrying strike. Our primary goal is to receive stipends commensurate with their skills, which is a just request for fair compensation.”

The stipend issue explained

Chandigarh: The residents have been demanding implementation of the central residency scheme to enhance their stipend. At present, these Junior Resident doctors receive 50% of the remuneration provided to their counterparts at the PGI. They get a stipend of Rs 60,000, whereas their counterparts in the Central Government receive Rs 1 lakh.

The central residency scheme outlines aspects such as the duration of residency, working hours, duties and, notably, the remuneration for Junior Residents, including postgraduate Junior Residents and Senior Residents.

In contrast to the GMCH-32, all medical colleges under the Centre and UTs have fully adopted the central residency scheme. The scheme has been in effect at the GMCH-32 since 1997. However, in 2012, the remuneration for postgraduate Junior Residents at the GMCH-32 was adjusted to align with the pattern followed by the Punjab Government.

