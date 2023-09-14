Chandigarh: GMCH-32 Junior Resident doctors continue strike, patients in the lurch

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

The ongoing strike by Junior Resident doctors (JRs), who assist senior consultants at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, continued today, leaving visitors to the outpatient departments (OPDs) in the lurch.

Patients wait as doctors strike work at the GMCH-32 on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky

What protesters demand The central pay scales were implemented in Chandigarh 16 months ago and we are still not getting the benefits. — A protesting doctor

Nearly 100 JRs are staging a silent protest near Gate No. 4 of the hospital in Sector 32. Sources claimed the Secretary, Health, UT Administration, had assured the protesters that the process to fulfil their demands had started. However, the JRs demanded a written assurance from the Administration.

The doctors went on strike a week after discussions between the Resident Doctors and the Administration. The doctors are pressing for an increase in their stipend under the central residency scheme.

“Patient care remained normal. The Administration has again urged the protesting JRs to call off the strike,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, GMCH-32.

At present, the JRs get about 50 per cent of the remuneration provided to their counterparts at the PGI. They get a stipend of Rs 60,000 against Rs 1 lakh given to their counterparts under the Central Government. All medical colleges under the Centre and the UTs have fully adopted the Central Residency Scheme.

“The central pay scales were implemented in Chandigarh 16 months ago and we are still not getting the benefits,” said a protesting doctor. The JRs decided to boycott the OPDs, non-emergency services and classes during their protest.

Meanwhile, patients visiting the OPDs faced problems due to the ongoing strike. “The security is not letting us in. The protest should be held after the working hours. We are asked to stand in the open and my brother is on a wheelchair,” said Raju, a patient.

“I am waiting here for four hours. I am running high fever, but the authorities are asking me to wait. They should have increased the number of doctors in view of the strike,” said Roopkamal, another patient.

Other patients alleged that owing to the limited staff, they had been asked to wait for hours. Many patients were seen leaving the premises after waiting for hours.