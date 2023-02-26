Chandigarh: GMCH-32 resumes plastic surgeries

Chandigarh: The GMCH, Sector 32, has restarted its plastic surgery facility with the recent appointment of Dr Samik Sharma as assistant professor in plastic surgery. The post was sanctioned by the Central Government. — TNS
Juvenile detained with knife
Chandigarh: The police detained a juvenile boy (16) with a knife near the Karan taxi stand at DMC, Maloya, on Friday. He was sent to the juvenile home. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act at the Maloya police station. TNS
Mobile snatched from woman
Chandigarh: A 26-year-old woman hailing from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has been targeted by a snatcher here. She complained to the police that an unidentified person snatched her mobile phone, Rs 1,500 and Aadhaar card at Sector 34 on Thursday. A case under Section 379-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. TNS
IP Singh is Consumer Courts Bar Assn chief
Chandigarh: Advocate IP Singh has been re-elected as the president of the Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association. Besides Singh, all other office-bearers of the association were elected unanimously. Other elected members include Sandeep Khungar, vice-president; Kulwinder Singh, secretary; Rohit Goswami, joint secretary; and Sikander Bakshi, treasurer. Five others were elected as executive members.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail
Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after p...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...