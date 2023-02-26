Chandigarh: GMCH-32 resumes plastic surgeries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The GMCH, Sector 32, has restarted its plastic surgery facility with the recent appointment of Dr Samik Sharma as assistant professor in plastic surgery. The post was sanctioned by the Central Government. — TNS

Juvenile detained with knife

Chandigarh: The police detained a juvenile boy (16) with a knife near the Karan taxi stand at DMC, Maloya, on Friday. He was sent to the juvenile home. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act at the Maloya police station. TNS

Mobile snatched from woman

Chandigarh: A 26-year-old woman hailing from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has been targeted by a snatcher here. She complained to the police that an unidentified person snatched her mobile phone, Rs 1,500 and Aadhaar card at Sector 34 on Thursday. A case under Section 379-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. TNS

IP Singh is Consumer Courts Bar Assn chief

Chandigarh: Advocate IP Singh has been re-elected as the president of the Tricity Consumer Courts Bar Association. Besides Singh, all other office-bearers of the association were elected unanimously. Other elected members include Sandeep Khungar, vice-president; Kulwinder Singh, secretary; Rohit Goswami, joint secretary; and Sikander Bakshi, treasurer. Five others were elected as executive members.