Chandigarh: GMCH-32 set to start MD course in tuberculosis & respiratory diseases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is planning to start an MD programme in tuberculosis and respiratory diseases (TBRD), making it the only hospital in the region to start a specialised course for tuberculosis.

UT has highest TB notification rate The city has the highest tuberculosis (TB) notification rate in the country for the year 2023. The city has recorded a staggering 475 cases per 1,00,000 population. Centre approves 4 faculty positions The Health Ministry has also approved four faculty positions for the recently inaugurated Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (TBRD) Department, with the appointment of one professor, an associate professor and two assistant professors to strengthen the department.

According to Dr Varinder Saini, Head of the Pulmonary Medicine Department, the TBRD Department operates at the Sector 48 hospital, conducting three OPDs weekly, complemented by two OPDs at the GMCH-32. The additional staff is expected to enhance operational efficiency. Dr Saini said the department’s exclusive focus on TB patients and revealed plans for commencing an MD programme in the department, pending approval from the National Medical Council.

Recognising the growing demand for super-speciality services, the GMCH caters to patients referred from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. The hospital has experienced a surge in patient numbers in recent years, prompting the launch of various super-speciality services. To streamline patient care, an effort is going on to establish a dedicated super-speciality block, eliminating the need for patients to pass through multiple departments.

Dr AK Attri, Director, GMCH, emphasised the hospital’s commitment to providing improved treatment options. At present hosting three super-speciality DM courses in neurology, urology and CTVS, the GMCH has also introduced a DNB Hospital Administration course with plans for seat expansion. The recent approval of faculty posts for the TBRD Department is anticipated to bring relief to patients, particularly as the department’s OPD functions in Sector 48 hospital.

Dr Attri stated that efforts were underway to introduce advanced and enhanced super-speciality services within the hospital.