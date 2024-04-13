Chandigarh: GMSH-16 OPD hours changed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

In view of the summer season, new the OPD hours for Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, along with its associated health centres and dispensaries, including Civil Hospitals in Mani Majra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, will be from 8 am to 2 pm from April 16 to October 15.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.