Chandigarh: GMSH-16 OPD hours changed

Chandigarh, April 12
In view of the summer season, new the OPD hours for Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, along with its associated health centres and dispensaries, including Civil Hospitals in Mani Majra, Sector 22 and Sector 45, will be from 8 am to 2 pm from April 16 to October 15.
