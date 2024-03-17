Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Polling for the city Parliamentary seat will be held on June 1 and counting on June 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the General Elections to the Lok Sabha. With the announcement of the election programme, the model code of conduct has come into force.

Talking to mediapersons here today, Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), UT, said in the run up to the elections, various meetings with political parties had been held at the level of the CEO, returning officer (RO) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and they had been regularly briefed about the developments from time to time. The representatives of political parties were requested to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the commission regarding the Model Code of Conduct.

As per the electoral rolls as on date, the number of voters of the Chandigarh Parliamentary constituency is 6,47,291, including 3,35,060 men, 3,12,198 women and 33 third gender, he said. Of the electorate, 15,006 are new electors (18-19) and 4,799 are above the age of 85. The total number of polling booths has increased from 597 to 614 compared to the last General Elections.

Zade said 614 polling stations had been set up in this constituency, which have been spread across 209 locations. “As many as 139 polling stations have been declared vulnerable,” he added.

As per the directions of the ECI, webcasting will be done in all polling stations.

He said a district call centre with 24x7 “1950” toll-free number has been set up from where any resident could get the updated information regarding votes as well as election. The residents can also register their complaints at this number. Also, a control room of the Returning Officer has been set up on the first floor of the DC’s office, Sector 17. It will be the nodal point for resolution of all complaints. To strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct, six flying squad teams, six static surveillance teams, four video surveillance teams and four video viewing teams have been set up.

Zade said various IT tools such as “Voter Helpline”, “Know Your Candidate””, “C Vigil”, “Suwidha”, etc would be used for the convenience of voters, parties and candidates. Teams have also been put in place to monitor the expenditure of parties as well as candidates.

“The UT Election Office is committed to provide level playing field to the political parties and candidates and to ensure the conduct of elections in a free, fair and transparent manner,” he added.

Citizen can check and verify their names on the electoral rolls by visiting ceochandigarh.gov.in, the voter portal, the Voter Helpline app or the voter helpline number 1950. Citizens may check their names on the electoral rolls by downloading the Voter Helpline app or through the Voter Portal in the “search your name in the electoral roll” option. They just need to fill out their EPIC number to learn about the status. Also, citizens may fill out Form 6 to enrol in the electoral rolls through the Voter Helpline app or voter portal, or simply hand over the form to their respective booth-level officer.

Citizens who are yet to enrol in the electoral rolls are advised to fill out Form 6 and submit it, at least, 10 days before the last date of nomination in order to participate in coming 18th Lok Sabha elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha