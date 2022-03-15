Chandigarh Golf Club elections: Stage set for triangular contest

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 14

Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is once again witnessing a series of activities not particularly for golf this time, but for the upcoming elections, which will be held after a gap of nearly three years, on March 20.

With just six days left for the CGC elections, all three presidential candidates are leaving no stone unturned to make their stakes in forming the new House. Meanwhile, ahead of the triangular contest — a first in the history of the club — members are as excited as watching an international golf championship at the CGC greens.

Lt Col HS Chahal (Bobby), SPS Ghai (Nippy) and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (Lalli) are contesting for the top post. The Tribune spoke to all three candidates, who are contesting for the top post for the first time.

Aiming to bring int’l championships

SPS Ghai (Nippy), a former captain (2014-2016), is one of the frontrunners of the top post. Ghai, known as Nippy, claims to have a vast experience in improving the greens while he was a captain, and also being a member of the executive committee. “Our team consists of members having experience in running the club,” said Nippy. He said: “The CGC is one of the most prime institutions of the country and we have to take it higher. Our focus will be on the golf course as there are certain things that need to be improved. We are aiming to bring international championships here. The club is doing pretty well. We are aiming to bring more tournaments for the junior circuit. It will be the first time that I am contesting for the top post. I hope my past work will surely help me attain the top post and work for the welfare of the club.”

Will introduce night

golf tournaments

Major Rajinder Singh Virk (Lalli) is another strong contender for the top post. Lalli, who is currently in the executive committee, is contesting for the top post for the first time. Coming with a motto, “To serve the club with humility, transparency and spirit of Service with the sole aim of multidimensional improvement”, Lalli believes that the democratic process should be restored in these elections. “There’s no harm in the current management committee. However, democratic process has taken a backseat and I have taken the responsibility to restore it,” said Lalli. “We will work on a transparent management by organising AGMs for all, open house for members and fast-track memberships. To promote golfing culture, we will be engaging professionals and have world-class driving ranges. We will promote ladies golf and also introduce night golf tournaments,” he said.

Committed towards bringing transparency

Lt Col HS Chahal (Bobby), who is also contesting for the first time for the top post, had won three elections of the executive committee. His team is a mix of experienced and newcomers. “I have contested three golf club elections and won all three. Besides handling other sub-committees, I was also the honorary secretary of the club in 2018,” said Bobby. “We are committed towards bringing transparency in the club. We will ensure all major purchasing through tendering and will introduce a master plan for the course (greens) development. We will be focusing more on involving a larger section of members in the decision-making process and also rationalise and reduce subscriptions. Reducing bar and catering charges is also one of more main focuses. We will try to focus on bringing more facilities for the golfers — both professionals and amateurs”.

1,800 members have voting right

The elections will be held for the post of president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers will be nominated later by the president of the club. As many as 1,800 members of the club have the voting right.