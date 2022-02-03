Chandigarh Golf Club elections to be held on March 20

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 2

Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will conduct its annual general elections on March 20, the managing committee decided today.

Earlier, the elections, scheduled for January 30, were postponed due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and the restrictions imposed by the UT Administration.

The election will be for the post of president and 11 executive members. The rest of the office-bearers are nominated by the president later. The club had last witnessed voting in 2018. Thereafter, the presidents were chosen unanimously. As many as 1,800 members of the club have the voting right.

“The managing committee has unanimously decided to conduct the elections on March 20. Fresh applications (of candidates) will be invited. The elections will be conducted while following the Covid-19 protocol laid down by the UT Administration,” said Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president and chairman of media, publicity and medical camps, CGC.

When asked about the implementation of the code of conduct, Dr Kochhar said information would be put in the public domain on February 15. “A detailed notification will be released on February 15. As per the club rules, the code of conduct is implemented one month prior to the date of elections.”

Meanwhile, Brig JS Phoolka, who was earlier appointed returning officer for the elections, has been re-assigned for the job. In the past elections, a total of 918 members had exercised their right to vote. The following year, Sandeep Singh Sandhu was unanimously elected for the next term, and owing to the Covid pandemic, he continued on the same post till 2020. Thereafter, Ravibir Singh Grewal was unanimously chosen for the top post in January 2021.

Sources have confirmed that it will be a triangular contest this year. Last month, SPS Ghai (Nippy), Lt Col HS Chahal (Bobby) and Major Rajinder Singh Virk (Lally) had filed their nominations for the top post. However, the elections were postponed.

#chandigarh golf club #elections