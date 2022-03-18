Chandigarh Golf Club poll: Allegations of code violation levelled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Just three days ahead of the Chandigarh Golf Club elections, allegations were levelled against a contesting participant for violating the club’s election constitution.

One of the members, Harpal Singh Malavi, who is contesting from the SPS Ghai team, alleged the team, lead by presidental candidate Major Rajinder Singh Virk, had thrown a dinner party at a private hotel in Sector 17 to lure voters which was a direct violation of the code of conduct of the club’s constitution.

The returning officer, Brig JS Phoolka, remained unavailable for comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Major Virk refuted the allegations stating that he neither hosted nor arranged the party and it was an attempt to defame his campaign.

The elections will be held for the post of president and 11 executive members on March 20. As many as 1,800 members of the club have the voting right.