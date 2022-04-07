Chandigarh Golf Club to host open league

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will host an open league in collaboration with the Delhi Golf Club.

President of CGC HS Chahal, vice-president GS Kochhar, captain Biru Sibia, honorary secretary AS (Sandy) Lehal and committee members JS Toor and Gursimran Sethi met with Vishal Chawla and Digraj Singh, both from New Delhi, to discuss the proposed league.

“Chawla and Digraj made a detailed presentation on the proposed league which is aimed at complementing the efforts of the management to enhance the golfing ecosystem through increased interactions and bonhomie between the club members and also promoting talent development at the Chandigarh Golf Club,” said Kochhar.

He said, “The Chandigarh Golf Club proposes to create its own golf league in partnership with Vishal Chawla and Digraj Singh in a manner similar to that followed by them in creating and executing the hugely successful Delhi Golf Club League.”