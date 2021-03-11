Chandigarh Golf Club to pay relief to woman

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 26

Holding guilty of deficiency of service, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the Chandigarh Golf Club to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 to a resident of Sector 8, Simrit Jagdev, whose five-year-old child had suffered injuries while swimming in the club due to a broken glass. The commission has also directed the club to pay Rs 5,000 to the woman as litigation fee.

The commission passed the order while setting aside the order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chandigarh, which had dismissed Simrit’s complaint. She had challenged the dismissal of her complaint through advocate Pankaj Chandgothia.

Simrit, in her complaint, said she was an NRI and her son a British citizen by birth. She had come to Chandigarh on an annual visit to her maternal home and on August 4, 2018, she, along with her son, went to the Golf Club to use its swimming pool. Around 6:15 pm, it was found that a large piece of a broken glass had penetrated her son’s right ankle. On inspection, a broken drinking glass was found near the swimming pool which had caused the wound.

The club had denied all charges. It said there was no negligence on its part as the child was left alone.

The commission, in the order says, after an inspection of the CCTV footage, it was found that a member of the club had kept the glass near the swimming pool area. As per the Bylaws-2017, the club members were not allowed to carry eatables and drinks in the swimming pool area. The staff of the club was duty bound to stop members from carrying glass of drinks in the swimming pool area, but it failed to do so, which amounted to negligence.