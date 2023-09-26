Chandigarh Golf League begins today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The second edition of the Chandigarh Golf League will kick off on September 26 at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC).

A total of 21 teams and 378 players will compete in the month-long league-cum-knock tournament. The teams have been divided into three groups in the round-robin stage. The top twelve teams will qualify for the Super-12 knockout stage, which will be played in October. The top four teams will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, with the remaining four joining them through a knockout Super-12 pre-quarterfinal. The winning team will purse Rs 12 lakh.

CGC president Lt Col HS Chahal said, “Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success, and it’s for the first time that all 20 teams have repeated. Every team has chosen 10 core players, and eight are picked in an auction for which each team is allocated six lakh points for bidding.”

He added, “There will be 18 players in each team. All golfers had a reserve price of 20,000 points.”

In the previous edition, a total of 20 teams with a participation of over 350 golfers featured in the league. The tournament was won by the Canam Raptors as they registered 4-3 win over Punjab Aces. Canam Raptors, Green Gators, Signature By KLV, Captain’s 18, Hunting Hawks, Sleepy Owl Chargers, Chandigarh Gladiators, Moksha Royals, Soaring Eagles, Empire, Netsmartz Tigers, Sultan of Swing, Fairway Comets, Partee Panthers, Swinging Samurai, Golf Masters, Pirates of the Greens, Tee Birds, Golf Ninjas, Punjab Aces and The Mulligans will vie for top honours.

The tournament will conclude on October 22. CGC media committee co-chair GS Kochhar added that every team will have a female golfer and a golfer of over 75 years of age. The league will be played in both morning and evening sessions.