Chandigarh Golf League team debars golfer over theft, match fixing allegations

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 3

In a shocking development, a participating team at the Chandigarh Golf League (CGL) has debarred one of its players after he was allegedly caught stealing several pairs of sunglasses and indulging in match fixing.

The team owners have filed a police complaint in this regard. The player was allegedly caught stealing a number of sunglasses during the team’s get-together at Chandigarh Golf Club’s restaurant last week. The act was caught on camera. The player admitted to the crime. He also admitted to have taken money (offered by another participating team) for “throwing away” matches.

Sources claimed the member took Rs 2 lakh for “fixing” a match. The team management decided to file a formal complaint with the CGC management. “The act (theft of sunglasses) was caught on camera and we have the evidence. The shades were meant to be distributed among the team’s support staff. After the bag containing the sunglasses went missing, we checked the CCTV footage and found the suspect picking the sunglasses and throwing away cases,” said one of the team’s owners.

On match fixing, he added: “A complaint will be filed with the management. Half of the team has already signed the letter. We will demand a strict action against him, including the cancellation of his membership.”