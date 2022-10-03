Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi to play in Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 2

City golfer Aadil Bedi is all set to play in the upcoming PGTI Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational to be held at Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) from October 3.

In last three seasons of this championship, Bedi had finished tied-4th in 2019, tied-10th in 2020 and tied-4th in 2021 with the score of 68, 65, 67 and 72. He missed winning the title by a whisker.

Hopeful of giving my best I have grown up playing at the CGC and I am looking forward for registering a title win here. I am preparing well and hopeful of giving my best. Aadil Bedi

Making a comeback from right-hand wrist injury, Bedi finished tied-11th at Kapil Dev Invitational Golf event in Gurugram. He ended the event with a consistent score of 72, 75, 71 and 70.

As many as five matches will be played in the upcoming winter season on the PGTI calendar. PGTI events - Digboi Links, Hyderabad, Panchkula, RCGC Kolkata, RCGC Kolkata and Tata Stee Open, Jamshedpur, - are the next events to be played in the rest of the season.

“I am planning to go to the Kornferry Tour and Asian Tour Golf Q School in the beginning of the next year (January 2023). Since I have played two full years on the Asian Tour and registered win in the PGTI tour, I will get into the first stage of the prestigious tour in the US. I have played a lot of junior golf in the US. I am confident of making it through Q School,” said Bedi.

He said: “I will rely on my strong short game and accurate hitting in the next four or five matches. These will be good build-up competitions before moving to a bigger pro-league in the US and Asian tour Q school next year.”