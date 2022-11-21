Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi's team third in Pro-Am event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The team of city golfer Aadil Bedi stood second runners-up with a total of 102 points, during the Pro-Am event of the Indian Oil Servo Masters Golf-2022. The amateurs in Bedi’s team were Bikash Badhavat, Jakir Hussain and YS Kardam.

The event was won by Delhi-based professional Vinay Kumar Yadav and his team. The Pro-Am event was played in the team stableford format with each team comprising one professional and three amateurs. Delhi professional Yadav led his team to victory with a total score of 113 points. Yadav’s team comprised amateurs Rehan Khan, Ambarish Barthakur and Devraj Deb.

Mhow-based professional Mukesh Kumar’s team finished first runners-up with a total of 110 points. His team had amateurs Wg Cdr Sreejith, Wg Cdr Nitin Rawat and Anol Kumar Lahon.

The closest to the pin contest on hold number 16 was won by H Shankar. His tee shot landed two feet and seven inches from the pin. The prize for the straightest drive on hole number 11 was won by Jibanto Borgohain. His drive landed six inches from the centre of the fairway. The longest drive contest winner was Wazid Hussain Hazarika whose drive landed at a distance of 287 yards. The contest for the best individual stableford points (for amateurs) was won by Rehan Khan. His score was 42.