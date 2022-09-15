Chandigarh golfer Abhijit Singh Chadha seizes round one lead

Chandigarh, September 14
City’s Abhijit Singh Chadha shot a flawless 8-under 62 to seize the round one lead during the Jaipur Open at the Rambagh Golf Club.
Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel fired a season-best 6-under 64 to be placed second on Day 1 of the Rs 40-lakh event. Four golfers in tied third place with scores of 65 were Chandigarh’s Amrit Lal and Akshay Sharma, Kolkata’s Arjun Puri and Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu. The best-placed among the Jaipur-based golfers were professional Girraj Singh Khadka and amateur Manoviraj Shekhawat, both in tied 29th with scores of 69.
Yuvraj Sandhu of Chandigarh, one of the pre-tournament favourites and the winner on the PGTI last week, struck a 71 to be tied 57th. Chadha, who began his round from the 10th, capitalised on the par-5s, 14th, 17th and 18th with an eagle and two birdies finding the green in two on all three occasions. Chadha also sank a 25-footer for birdie on the 15th.
“I kept doing the right things and kept a steady head even though the conditions kept changing through the day being cloudy and sunny both,” said Chadha.
