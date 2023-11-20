Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar claims 2nd spot at Indonesian Masters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

While Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a final-round 67 to stroll to a five-stroke victory at the Indonesian Masters, Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar finished second.

Bhullar finished at 24-under par 260, well clear of compatriot Kochhar, who carded a 63 to finish on 19-under par.

Kochhar, who had a bogey-free final day to finish 19-under (69-68-65-63) in the Indonesian capital. “It was a good tournament. I congratulate Gaganjeet, my senior, for winning the event,” said the 24-year-old youngster, who was the best Indian performer after Bhullar.

Earlier, this month, Kochhar remained the best Indian performer during the China Open (Asian Tour) at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen.

While representing India, Kochhar claimed the tied-5th place by matching the winner’s final round score of 64. England’s Steve Lewton also made an eagle two at the last for a 5-under par 67 to finish the event in tied-5th place with Kochhar. Prior to this event, he played consistent rounds of 68-71-71-71 (for a total of 7-under) at the International Series Singapore to finish a credible tied-19th.

The former Junior No. 1 in India, Kochhar is currently ranked 19 in the Asian Tour Order of Merit with four top 10 finishes. This month, he participated in the Volvo China Open, Hong Kong Open and Indonesian Masters.