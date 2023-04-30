Chandigarh golfer Sagar Uppal claims third spot

Chandigarh, April 29
Chandigarh’s Sagar Uppal claimed third position with a score of 148 during the 21st Punjab Golf Association Golf Championship, which culminated at Ranjitgarh Golf Club, PPA, Phillaur.
Over 70 golfers registered to participate in the championship. However, 68 golfers teed off on Day 1. The cut was applied at 10 over and 33 golfers qualified to participate on the final day.
Umed from SEPTA, Chandimandir, played a steady game from the beginning and scored a card of 144 to claim the trophy. Deepak Sharma from the Rail Coach Factory claimed the second position with a score of 146, while Shimon from Ranjitgarh Golf Club won the longest drive event as his shot covered a distance of 337 yards. Col SK Thakur from SEPTA won the nearest-to-pin trophy on the 4th hole.
SK Sharma, DGP (retd), was the chief guest, and Anita Punj, Director, PPA, Phillaur, and president of the Ranjitgarh Golf Club, was the guest of honour. They gave away prizes to the winners.
