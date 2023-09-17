Chandigarh golfer to participate in Asian Tour Qualifying School

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 16

City golfer Aadil Bedi, who is already scheduled to feature in the 12 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) events, has got a green card to participate in the Asian Tour Qualifying School in January next year.

The 2024 Asian Tour Qualifying School is set to be held across six different venues in three countries over a span of five months, starting this month. Apart from Thailand, the Asian Tour Qualifying School will also be staged in the United States and later in Australia. The first stage will comprise six events (from September 26 to 29), followed by the second stage (from November 7 to 10). The final two first-stage qualifiers will be played simultaneously from January 9 to 12 in Thailand. Each event will be played over four rounds, with the top-placed finishers earning places in the final qualifying stage to be held in Thailand from January 16 to 20.

“I have got confirmation to play in the Qualifying School on an Asian tour in January next year. I will be practising at the Lake View Resort in Hua Hin next week,” said Bedi. “This year is really important for me as I have many tournaments lined up ahead,” he shared.

He added, “The tournament carries prize money of Rs 1.5 crore, and I am really eager to get a podium position.” The local lad, who turned professional in 2018, is a third-year student at Chaffey College of California, USA. He trains under coach Jesse Grewal.

“I am in fine touch after working on a short game with coach Jesse. I have improved my driving distance. And to improve my putting, I recently underwent training at the Hogwash School of Golf (London) and learned advanced biomechanics (for better shot selection) at the San Diego TPI School. Coming back to India, I am training on all hi-tech gadgets like a TrackMan, sensors, a K-Vest and a high-tech putting lab,” Aadil expressed.

“I am really looking forward to a winning streak after a long haul of maiden wins at the West Bengal Open 2020, 13 top-10 finishes at PGTI events and three top-10 finishes at the Asian Tour,” he added.