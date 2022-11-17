Chandigarh golfers meet Governor, felicitated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Chandigarh Golf Association’s executive committee members met Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today. The local team, which recently brought laurels to the city by winning two gold medals in the National Games, was also honoured.

SK Sharma, former DGP of Punjab and president of the Chandigarh Golf Association, along with Sanjiv DP Azad, general secretary, Harpuneet Singh Sandhu, treasurer, and Col HS Baidwan, secretary, presented a memento to the Punjab Governor.

Golfers Karandeep Kochhar, Anant S Ahlawat, Lakhmehar Pardesi and Hazel Chuhan were also present. Col Baidwan apprised the Governor of how gold medallist Kochhar became the first-ever golfer to break the course record at the Kensville Golf Resort, Ahmedabad, with an unbelievable score of 21 under par.