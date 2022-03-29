Chandigarh golfers to feature in Gurugram Challenge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu will feature in the inaugural Gurugram Challenge TATA Steel PGTI – ADT, at Classic Golf and Country Club, as the Asian Development Tour (ADT) returns to India after over three years. The tournament, which is jointly sanctioned by the PGTI and ADT, will be held from March 29 to April 1. The event carries a prize purse of US$75,000.

The tournament has a field of 144 players representing 19 different countries. The prominent names participating, include two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan of India and Indonesia’s Rory Hie, who won an Asian Tour event staged at the Classic Golf and Country Club in 2019. The other leading players in the field consist of Indians Khalin Joshi, a winner on the Asian Tour, Honey Baisoya, Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas and Kshitij Naveed Kaul, as well as Sri Lanka’s Mithun Perera and Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “We are delighted to jointly sanction the inaugural Gurugram Challenge along with the Asian Development Tour.” —