Chandigarh govt houses to have PNG supply in 2 years

Chandigarh, February 4

The UT Administration has decided to have piped natural gas (PNG) supply in all government houses within two years.

The Administration gave approval to a proposal prepared by the Engineering Department in this regard yesterday.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said approval to have PNG in all government housing had been given to the proposal of the Engineering Department. Private houses have the option to avail of the PNG supply, but such a network was not available in government houses.

The city has more than 13,000 government houses maintained by the UT Engineering Department in both northern and southern sectors. The PNG is considered safer and cheaper by 20 per cent in comparison to LPG, which is used by households. Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited (IOC-Adani) supplies the PNG in the city.