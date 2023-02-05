Chandigarh govt houses to have PNG supply in 2 years

Chandigarh, February 4
The UT Administration has decided to have piped natural gas (PNG) supply in all government houses within two years.
The Administration gave approval to a proposal prepared by the Engineering Department in this regard yesterday.
UT Adviser Dharam Pal said approval to have PNG in all government housing had been given to the proposal of the Engineering Department. Private houses have the option to avail of the PNG supply, but such a network was not available in government houses.
The city has more than 13,000 government houses maintained by the UT Engineering Department in both northern and southern sectors. The PNG is considered safer and cheaper by 20 per cent in comparison to LPG, which is used by households. Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited (IOC-Adani) supplies the PNG in the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...