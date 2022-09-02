Chandigarh's GST mop-up rises by 24% in August

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The UT Administration has registered a growth of 24 per cent in the gross GST collection in August.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection stood at Rs 179 crore, 24 per cent more than Rs 144 crore collected during the same month last year.

In July, the UT had witnessed just 4 per cent jump in GST collection, which stood at Rs 176 crore, which was Rs 7 crore more than the revenue of Rs 169 crore generated during the same month last year. In June, the UT had registered a 41 per cent increase in collection. It stood at Rs 170 crore, which was Rs 50 crore more than the revenue of Rs 120 crore generated during the same month a year before.

The Finance Ministry did not release the state-wise data for January this year and May and June 2021.

In May, the UT had registered an increase of 29 per cent in collection. It stood at Rs 167 crore, which was Rs 37 crore more than the revenue of Rs 130 crore generated during the same month in 2021.

In April, the GST collections in the UT saw a 22 per cent jump, as the collection stood at Rs 249 crore against Rs 203 crore mopped up during the same month last year.

In March, the tax receipts stood at Rs 184 crore, 11 per cent more than Rs 165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.

A growth of 20 per cent was seen in February, with collections of Rs 178 crore, up from Rs 149 crore collected during the same month last year.