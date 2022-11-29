Chandigarh Guest House converted into Indian High Commission for 'The Diplomat'

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 28

The UT State Guest House, Sector 6, has been turned into a set of High Commission of India, Islamabad, Pakistan, for the John Abraham-starrer “The Diplomat”.

The hall on the ground floor has been modified to give it the look of the High Commission. Several work stations, along with other infrastructure, have been set up for the purpose. A large statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been put up in front of the reception.

John Abraham, dressed in formals, was seen shooting a scene. The ongoing shooting caused some inconvenience to people coming to stay at guest house. They were stopped from going to the first floor.

Meanwhile, a councillor raised questions over the modifications carried out inside the heritage area of the guest house. However, Chief Architect Kapil Setia said the modifications were temporary. The film’s shooting at the guest house will give a fillip to tourism here, he added.

According to sources, the film star cast has Sadia Khateeb, who was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan. Special Ops and Naam Shabana-fame Shivam Nair is directing the film.

The shooting was said to have been started at the guest house around November 14 and will go on till tomorrow.

The film reportedly narrates the story of Uzma Ahmed, an Indian national, who was forced to marry Pakistani national Tahir Ali at gunpoint in Pakistan. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had taken it upon herself to bring her back home. John Abraham is said to be playing the real-life character of JP Singh, India’s former Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad, who helped Uzma Ahmed’s return to India in 2017.

