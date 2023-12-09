Chandigarh-Gujarat match ends in draw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

The Vijay Merchant Trophy match between Chandigarh and Gujarat ended in a draw in Pune today. In response to Chandigarh’s first innings score of 244, the Gujarat team declared their first innings at 377/8 on the third day. Sundaresh Bhatt was the top-scorer with 143, while Patel Kush (71) and Kewal Patel (58) also made significant contributions for the side.

Markandey Panchal scored 116 and Meet Dahiya contributed 54 runs as Chandigarh made 202/3 in their second innings. Chandigarh next play Bihar from December 11 at the same venue.

