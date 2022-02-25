Chandigarh: Gurbaaz-Akshat win doubles title in tennis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Gurbaaz Singh and Akshat Dhull defeated Harmanjit Singh and Uday Singh 6-4 6-7(5) 10-2 to win the boys’ U-18 doubles final in the ongoing Roots-STA National Ranking Championship today. The pair of Sidhak Kaur and Sia Mahajan ousted Isheeta Midha and Vanya Arora 7-5 3-6 10-5 to win the girls’ doubles title.

In the girls’ U-16 semifinals, Sia defeated Satakshi 6-0 6-0, while Isheeta ousted Sidhak 6-1 6-1. In the girls’ U-18 semifinal, Sia overpowered Satakshi 6-0 6-0. In the boys’ U-16 semifinal, Svarmanyu defeated Satvik Singla 6-1 6-3 and Darwin Marx ousted Arnav Bhishnoi 7-6(4) 6-0, where in the boys’ U-18 category, Agnivesh Bhardwaj defeated Svarmanyu 6-0 2-6 7-5 and Navya Verma outplayed Uday Singh 7-5 6-4.