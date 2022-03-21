Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 20

After noticing that the staff posted at various health facilities in Chandigarh have stayed here for several decades, the UT Health Secretary has sought details on the transfer policy concerning the continuance of service at same place of posting.

The issue came to light when the Health Secretary, Yashpal Garg, was on surprise visit on the morning of March 17 and staff, including ANM, ward servant, sweeper and pharmacist came late than official reporting time.

Garg in the inspection note pointed out their years of stay at the health and wellness centre in UT was over 12 years in three cases, while one employee had completed 20 years and another had been there for 28 years.

Garg has now sought report on transfer policy and instructions being followed about continuation at same place of posting. “For now, I have sought the policy concerning the posting of staff from Director, Health Services. We will decide the future course of action later.”

It was also found that staff at these health facilities were either found missing from work or sleeping in the duty hours. Orders were passed to deduct their one day salary for showing casual behaviour at work.

Previously, the UT Health Department had prepared a list of doctors from Punjab and Haryana, who have overstayed their deputation period in the city. According to the list, 72 doctors have been continuing on deputation for more than seven years and four of them for more than 20 years. However, the deputation period under normal circumstances is of three years.

To avoid situations that may cause panic, it was later decided to extend doctors deputation by an year.