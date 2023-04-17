 Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Doctor defies UT order, suggests non-generic, costlier syrup

Health Secretary Yashpal Garg disguised as a patient at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital; and (right) buys medicines at a chemist shop.



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, April 16

In defiance of UT directives allowing prescription of only generic medicines to patients at government hospitals, doctors are still recommending branded medicines, as has been revealed by Health Secretary Yashpal Garg during an undercover inspection.

Garg was prescribed a costlier branded medicine by a doctor during a visit to the emergency of the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

Garg had gone to the hospital posing as a patient with complaint of abdominal pain and the doctor on duty prepared an OPD card, prescribing an injection and ‘Mcain’ syrup.

The doctor told Garg the syrup was available at a chemist shop on the premises. However, Garg in his inspection report raised suspicion over the prescription of the syrup, which was available only at one of the three chemist shops and was much costlier than the alternative syrups offered by the other two chemists.

The Health Secretary pulled up the doctor for not mentioning the salt/ingredients at the first instance and prescribing a branded drug.

Garg questioned whether it was appropriate to compel a patient to pay for a syrup that was 67% costlier than the alternative syrups suggested by the other two chemists.

He also sought an explanation from the doctor concerned with comments from the Medical Superintendent and Director Health Services.

He further ordered the drug inspector to probe any relationship or agreement the chemist shop had with the syrup manufacturer and the cost at which the medicine was purchased by the chemist.

During the inspection, it was also noted none of the three chemist shops at the GMSH-16 was issuing bills.

The Health Secretary remarked while all doctors observed high standards of professional ethics and integrity, some complaints had been received alleging a few doctors promoting particular chemist shops, brands and labs.

Garg stated appropriate action would be initiated after verification of specific allegations, but names of doctors would not be disclosed.

The UT had previously ordered all government hospitals to follow National Medical Commission regulations on generic medicine and prescription guidelines, and in exceptional circumstances where branded medicines are prescribed, a date-wise diary should be maintained specifying the reasons for prescribing branded generic drugs. This measure would help streamline the functioning of hospitals and also assist in dealing with all sorts of allegations.

Goes undercover as patient

  • Posing as a patient with complaint of abdominal pain, the Health Secretary is prescribed an injection and branded ‘Mcain’ syrup by a doctor at emergency
  • Syrup is available only at one of the three chemist shops on premises and is 67% costlier than alternatives offered by the other two chemists
  • Health Secy pulls up doctor for prescribing a branded drug and not mentioning salt/ingredients to allow purchase of alternative syrup
  • During inspection, he finds out none of the three chemist shops at the GMSH-16 is issuing bills to patients for medicines purchased by them

Explanation sought

  • The Health Secy has sought explanation from doctor with comments from the Medical Superintendent and Director, Health Services
  • Drug inspector to probe possibility of relationship or understanding between chemist and syrup maker and cost at which the medicine was purchased by shop owner
  • Appropriate action will be initiated after verification of specific allegations, but names of doctors will not be disclosed, he says

NMC guidelines

UT government hospitals have been asked to follow NMC regulations and prescribe generic medicines. Branded drugs can be prescribed only in exceptional circumstances. A date-wise diary has to be maintained specifying reasons for prescribing branded generic drugs.

