Assault on Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Chandigarh: Held tainted probe under pressure, ex-cop tells court

Chandigarh, August 31
Former Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, who was the investigating officer in an alleged case of assault on Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the city in 2010, has admitted before the court that he conducted a ‘tainted investigation’ under pressure from the ruling party.
In a detailed 23-page order of the case, Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate First Class, while mentioning the statement of the investigating officer, said the accused were at liberty to initiate requisite civil or criminal proceedings against the officer for his role in investigation of the case.
As per the court, the probe officer admitted that all statements under Section 161 of the CrPC were typed, having same language and format. He also admitted that he did not get the test identification parade of the accused done. He stated that he did not know whether the accused committed the offence mentioned in the FIR or not. The probe officer also stated that it never came to his notice that Farooq or any other supporter sustained any injury.
The court acquitted all 20 accused in the case after prosecution witnesses failed to support the case and did not identify them.
A case was registered against the accused for allegedly manhandling Farooq, who had come to attend a seminar organised by the International Democratic Party at Kisan Bhawan here on November 25, 2010, and damaging public property.
The court said the damage report was prepared almost 18 months after the incident, which raised a doubt on the authenticity of the report. No reason was furnished for the delay. No photograph was attached to the report. Even the person who prepared it was not cited as a witness by the prosecution. The court said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the alleged victim of the incident, was too not cited as a witness. There is no medical record or photograph showing any injury or any evidence of providing medical assistance or even first aid to the alleged victims, Master Kheta Singh, the complainant, or Farooq.
Former Mayor Asha Jaiswal was among the accused acquitted in the case.
