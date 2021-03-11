Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The UT Administration has decided to revise the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees by 3 per cent. The hike will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2022.

In pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs notification, the UT Administration has enhanced the DA from the existing 31 per cent to 34 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1 this year.

Similarly, the Administration has also enhanced the dearness relief (DR) from 28 per cent to 31 per cent from July 1, 2021, and from 31 percent to 34 per cent from January 1, 2022, respectively of the pensioners or family pensioners who are drawing their pension as per the 6th Punjab Pay Commission. The Administration has also enhanced the DA from 196 per cent to 203 per cent from January 1, 2022, of the beneficiaries who are continuing to draw their pay in the pre-revised pay scales.