Chandigarh hockey team out of title race, get drubbed 0-7 by UP

Chandigarh, May 25

Ashu Maurya of Uttar Pradesh scored a hat-trick to take away Chandigarh’s hopes of winning the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship.

The local side suffered a 0-7 defeat against Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the first quarterfinal played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. Maurya netted his first goal in the 28th minute, followed by two back-to-back goals in the 38th minute and 60th minute.

Earlier, Rahul Rajbhar opened the team’s account by netting the first goal in the 16th minute, while Satyam Pandey (37th), Ujjwal Pal (47th), and Captain Ajeet Yadav (57th) also scored one goal each.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Jharkhand 6-3 in the second quarterfinal match of the day to advance to the final four stage. Aashir Aadil Khan (6th, 36th , 37th, 52nd ) scored four goals in the game, putting his team in a good position. Ritendra Pratap Singh (15th ) and Tushar Parmar (20th) also scored one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Jolen Topno (17th), Bikram Soreng (30th) and Ghuran Lohra (33rd ) scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand.

In league matches, Hockey Haryana defeated Goans Hockey 22-0 on Wednesday. Happy (13th , 32th , 49th , 53rd), Rohit Singh (14th , 18th , 40th , 43rd) and Amit (21st, 28th , 36th , 58th ) scored four goals each. Jitender (20th , 25th , 43rd ) scored three goals to keep his team ahead. Vinay (17th , 49th ) and Sunil (23rd, 34th ) both netted two goals for Hockey Haryana, while Kuldeep (12th ), Rahul (50th ) and Neeraj (51st) scored one each.