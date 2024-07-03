Chandigarh Home Secretary’s post: Haryana sends panel of three IAS officers

Chandigarh, July 2
The Haryana Government has sent a panel of three IAS officers to the UT Administration for the post of Home Secretary.
Haryana-cadre IAS officers Amit Kumar Aggarwal (batch 2003), Mandeep Singh Brar (2005) and J Ganeshan (2006) are in the race for the post of the UT Home Secretary. Brar had served as Deputy Commissioner of the UT from 2018 to 2021. The post had fallen vacant after Nitin Kumar Yadav, a Haryana-cadre IAS office, was relieved on June 14 to enable him join his new assignment with the Government of India.
